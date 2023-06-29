Amazon Prime's Free Games for July Revealed

Amazon announced its Prime Gaming plans for July this week, plans that include four free games for Amazon Prime subscribers to claim throughout the month. Those four games will be Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, NAIRI: Tower of Shirin, Wytchwood, and Lunar Axe, and they'll be mostly available through the Amazon Games App save for the latter. More in-game DLCs and other bonuses will be released for other games supported by the routing Prime Gaming offerings, too, and before these new games are available, Amazon Prime subscribers still have awhile longer to claim the free games for the month of June.

Some or all of Amazon's free games for Prime Gaming in July may be totally new to subscribers, so if that's the case, you can find out more on each of the game's below with previews of each one accompanied by trailers showing off how the games play. The dates that they'll be available as well as the redemption method (which again is via the Amazon Games App in most cases) is included below, too.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

"Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods-including many brand new to the series-across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action, or take it easy with the all new Chill Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time!"

NAIRI: Tower of Shirin

"Follow Nairi as she uncovers a mysterious conspiracy in this gripping yet family-friendly adventure that is suitable for all ages! NAIRI: Tower of Shirin is a graphic adventure which crafts a rich 'Ghibli' inspired oasis city where animals and humans live side-by-side!"

Wytchwood

"Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game set in an expressive land of gothic fables and fairytales. As the mysterious old witch of the woods, you will explore a strange countryside, collect magical ingredients, brew sorcerous enchantments, and pass your twisted judgement upon a capricious cast of characters and creatures. After all, how will they ever learn if you don't teach them the moral of the story?"

Lunar Axe

"After a big earthquake in the city, ruins of an old building collapse and you end up trapped inside an abandoned house. Find a way out and unravel the mystery of inexplicable tremors, revealing ancient secrets and a mystical artifact, before the city is destroyed."