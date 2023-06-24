Amazon Prime Gives Away Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games for Free

Amazon Prime Gaming continued its Dungeons & Dragons drip feed of free games just recently by giving away another classic Dungeons & Dragons video game at no extra cost to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you've got an active Amazon Prime subscription and are a Dungeons & Dragons fan, you can now claim the GOG version of Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition for free, a game that was released decades ago but returned just in the past few years with the Enhanced Edition content that's made it worthwhile again for those who played it before or those who want to experience it for the first time.

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition was previously confirmed to be part of the lineup for the free Prime Gaming games throughout June, but it was actually given away around a week ahead of schedule. Regardless, it's free now for anyone who wants it so long as you have a Prime Gaming subscription and pretty much any PC that can run a game seeing how the requirements for this one are so minimal.

"Return to the Forgotten Realms in this bestselling Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game," a preview of this Enhanced Edition version of the game originally released in 2002 said. "Combines all the content of Neverwinter Nights Diamond Edition with all-new enhanced features. Includes 100+ hours of award-winning adventures and the tools to create your own!"

For Dungeons & Dragons players, these hundreds of hours of story content should look familiar in terms of what's offered. It features the original Neverwinter Nights campaign where you can craft your own D&D character and their proficiencies with tons of different story modules to take on. Better graphics than the ones offered back when the game first released, multiplayer support, and backwards compatibility for those who've hung onto the original Neverwinter Nights after all these years are some of the features offered in the Enhanced Edition.

To get the game for free, you'll have to head here, sign into your Amazon Prime account to get the code, and then go to GOG to redeem your code. After you've done that, be sure to come back next week if you're a D&D fan seeing how Amazon's already announced that it's giving away some bonus games for the month. One of those is Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, a D&D game which continually tops lists of the best games in the franchise of all time.