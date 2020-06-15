Amazon Giving Twitch Prime Members Another Free Game

Twitch Prime subscribers are given access to a number of free games with their subscriptions. The latest such example is PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids, a title that combines gameplay similar to Picross but with RPG elements and visuals added for good measure. It certainly seems like a strange mash-up of genres, but Twitch Prime users will now have the perfect opportunity to judge for themselves! Developed by NanoPiko, the title is available free to Twitch Prime users to snag until July 10th. The title joins other free games on the platform, including Samurai Shodown II, Dream Daddy, and Forsaken Remastered.

Despite the peculiar nature of the mash-up, PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids certainly looks like the kind of game that would appeal to RPG aficionados. The game's visual style is clearly inspired by the RPGs of the Super Nintendo/Sega Genesis era, even if the gameplay itself isn't! In the game, the villain Moonface has turned parts of the world into picture puzzles. As players solve each puzzle's rows and columns, they'll do damage to the game's enemies. Players that are already familiar with the style of Picross games should find that the game adds an extra element of strategy.

For the uninitiated, Twitch Prime is Twitch's premium subscription service. The service is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. In addition to free games, Twitch Prime also gives users a number of in-game bonuses, as well. Sometimes, this takes the form of in-game loot, and other times it's DLC, skins, and more. The service even offers "Starter Packs" for certain games, as well. As of this writing, users can get starter packs for Tera, Warface, and Warframe, for a limited time.

You can now play #PictoQuest for FREE with your #TwitchPrime account! The mix of Picross-style gameplay and RPG is the perfect combo to relax while still feeling smart 🧠⚔️👑 Claim your copy here: https://t.co/6rwoaSh1SH pic.twitter.com/gEHQIxTwxr — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) June 12, 2020

Like other Twitch Prime offers, PictoQuest: The Cursed Grids belongs to the user as long as they remain a Twitch Prime subscriber. As such, users will want to make sure they snag the puzzle/RPG hybrid as soon as possible!

