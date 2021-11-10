Among Us Announces Arcane Collaboration

Over the last year, Among Us fans have imagined all kinds of fun Crewmate crossovers, but InnerSloth has never offered any kind of official in-game partnerships. That will change later this week, when players get the chance to use the Arcane Cosmicube to add champion cosmetics based on League of Legends! So far, the developer has revealed two of these skins: Heimerdinger and Enforcer. However, it has been confirmed that there will be more. At this time, it’s unclear how much the Cosmicube will cost, but the content will be added on November 12th, so fans won’t have to wait long to find out!

The announcement from InnerSloth can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🔥 BEAN CHAMPIONS!!! 🔥



Announcing our first ever in-game partnership! In celebration of @arcaneshow, we worked with @LeagueOfLegends to bring some of champion cosmetics to Among Us!



Keep an eye out for the Arcane Cosmicube, dropping on Nov 12, 2021 ✨ pic.twitter.com/qDIuXwLv6m — Among Us 🚀 (@AmongUsGame) November 10, 2021

While the news is sure to excite fans of League of Legends, it also opens the door for more collaborations in the future! We already know that skins based on Ratchet and Clank will accompany the launch of the PlayStation versions of Among Us this December, but perhaps we could see a lot more in the future. It just might depend on how successful the League of Legends collaboration proves. So far, reception to the Tweet above seems fairly positive, but whether that will translate to Cosmicube sales remains to be seen.

As with all of the game’s cosmetics, these League of Legends skins will be purely visual, so players that can’t afford to spend on skins don’t have to worry about their opponents getting any kind of advantage. According to InnerSloth, Cosmicubes have been added to the game as a means to help “keep the game going, servers running, and give everyone more free cosmetic options.” Given the fact that Among Us is on the cheaper side, it makes sense. Hopefully these collaborations will help the developer keep the game going!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox on December 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about this Among Us collaboration? What in-game crossover would you like to see next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!