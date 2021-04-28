Among Us x Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mash-Up Video Features Clever Crewmate Kills

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate probably won't feature any content based on Among Us anytime soon, but that didn't stop some fans from creating a video showcasing a number of fighters as Crewmates. The video was created by the animators at 64 Bits, and it features 18 kills, as the Crewmates clearly suspect Luigi of being an Imposter. To be fair, it's the rest of the fighters that seem a bit sus, particularly that electric rodent walking around with a toaster near a bathtub! All in all, it's a very cool video that fans of both games should enjoy.

The video can be found at the top of this page, and a clip can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

✨We merged Smash Bros with Among Us!✨ (See all 18 "kills" in link below)

#amongus #smashbros pic.twitter.com/7LdCanjSQF — 64 Bits (@64BitsAnimation) April 2, 2021

While the clip above is amusing, the entire video features a lot of clever moments. The Diddy Kong kill, for example, shows the Peanut Popgun inflicting an allergic reaction, while Captain Olimar's kill sees a red Pikmin reenacting a scene from Alien. For some reason, all of the various fighters/Crewmates don't seem to trust Luigi, and the poor plumber endures quite a bit throughout the video's 1:42 runtime. The whole thing is hilarious, and a must-watch for fans of either game.

Of course, this isn't the first time the cast of the Nintendo Switch fighting game has been reimagined as Crewmates. Last year, one fan even created a Crewmate design for every single fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate up to that point! These types of projects just show how clever some fans are, and the lengths that both fanbases will go combining the two. Clearly, both games inspire quite a bit of passion from their players, and that continues long after the games have been turned off. It's certainly a testament to the popularity of both!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also release on Xbox platforms later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

