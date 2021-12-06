Among Us Fan Creates Incredible Metroid Mash-Up

Ever since Among Us exploded in popularity, fans have been creating their own Crewmate mash-ups inspired by the game. However, one fan decided to take the characters and bring them into a different game entirely: Super Metroid! In a very cool mod created by @_aitchFactor on Twitter, Samus Aran has clearly been replaced by an Impostor. Where the intergalactic bounty hunter usually appears in the SNES game, now there is a red Crewmate utilizing her abilities. It might be the fact that the Crewmate already kind of looks like Samus, but the mash-up works pretty well!

A video of the mod can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Naturally, the mod has gotten a lot of attention on social media! The official Among Us account and community director Victoria Tran both voiced their approval for the mod, as have a number of other posters. According to @_aitchFactor, the mod is still a work in progress, and the current version changes the Crewmate color based on Samus’ suit. In the Tweet above, Samus is wearing the Gravity suit, which is represented by the red Crewmate, while the Yellow represents the Power Suit, and the Orange represents the Varia Suit. The Morph Ball animation has been replaced by a Crewmate going into a vent.

Unfortunately, there’s no actual way of playing this mod at the moment, so fans will just have to settle for the video! Nintendo Switch owners can always play Among Us and Super Metroid on the console. Among Us has a huge and passionate fanbase, and Super Metroid is often considered one of the greatest games ever made, so both are worth checking out. Given the fact that Among Us has started to collaborate with other licenses, perhaps we might see Samus Aran appear in that game at some point!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox on December 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about this Among Us mash-up? Is this a mod you’d be interested in playing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!