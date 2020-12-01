Among Us Looks Perfect as an Old-School Game Boy Game

✖

Among Us has become nothing short of a pop-culture sensation over the last few months, and a big part of the game's appeal can be attributed to its old-school art style. That approach would have looked right at home on the original, 8-bit Game Boy, which is likely what inspired Lumpy Touch on YouTube. A new video from the YouTuber imagines how Among Us would have worked on the handheld platform, from the game's graphics, right down to the need for a Link Cable in order to play with multiple players. The video is definitely a must-see for Among Us fans!

The video from Lumpy Touch can be found embedded below.

It's always impressive to see how video game fans can take something like Among Us and reinterpret it on an older platform. The video above truly looks like Among Us, but it also manages to channel the heart of games released on the original Game Boy. According to Lumpy Touch, parts of the Game Boy recreation were actually made playable, in order to make it look as close to the real thing as possible. The video was made using GB Studio 2, and is mostly composed of cutscenes, meaning that if Lumpy Touch were to try doing things outside of the script, it wouldn't actually play.

While fans just celebrated the second anniversary of Among Us, it wasn't until earlier this year that the game truly found itself a faithful following. Among Us exploded in popularity after streamers discovered the game during the coronavirus pandemic, and started streaming it on Twitch. Suddenly, the game's player base significantly grew, and developer InnerSloth has been hard at work translating Among Us into various languages to keep up with the game's worldwide popularity. The game has even inspired congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to stream Among Us on multiple occasions, recently raising more than $200,000 for various charities.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Among Us can keep with the game's current level of fame. However, as fans create these types of tributes, it's clear that the game has left a major impact on the video game industry.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

