Among Us Player Gets Game Running on a Nintendo Wii

Among Us made its console debut earlier in the month by coming to the Nintendo Switch, but that’s apparently not the only Nintendo console the game will run on. Through the proper setup, someone was able to get the game running on the Nintendo Wii, though it admittedly doesn’t run too well on the platform and is really just proof that the idea works more than anything else. The user who accomplished the feat shared a video of the project for the Among Us community to see along with an explanation for how things were done.

You can check out that video below that shows Among Us being controlled with a Wii Remote on a TV display. It’s choppy from the start and is not at all how one would want to play Among Us, but it at least works to some degree.

In an explanation provided within the comments of the post, Redditor BurritoSOFTWARE, the user responsible for this project, gave some insights on how it came to be.

“My Wii and PC are connected to my router with 2 ethernet adapters,” the user said. “Then, I used WiiVNC and TightVNC Server to stream Among Us off my PC to my Wii. This isn't practical or anything, more of a POC. It's really slow too, even with wired conns.”

The user added in a later edit that they press the “2” button on the Wii Remote to get the on-screen keyboard to appear.

To simplify the explanation, other users in the comments helpfully explained that the person basically used software to stream Among Us from the PC to the Wii which explains why the Wii Remote is controlling a mouse pointer on the display. This means that it’s technically the PC running Among Us which is then being streamed to the Wii, but considering how the console is over a decade old, this is probably as close as we’re going to get to seeing Among Us running on the Wii.

With Among Us already on the Nintendo Switch and apparently on the Wii in some capacity as well, the next console appearance to look forward to is the date it comes to Xbox consoles next year. We don’t have an exact release date for the Xbox version yet, but we know it’ll be included in Xbox Game Pass right when it launches on the Xbox family of consoles.