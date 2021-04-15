Among Us Reveals Original Airship Map Design

✖

Among Us has revealed the original, prototype design of the game's newest map, Airship, which was added last month. The game's fourth and largest map appears to be a big hit with Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile players, but at the start of its development, it was nothing more than a very rudimentary design that looks like it was made with marker in exactly 32 minutes and 47 seconds.

A lot goes into level design, and before the tasks were imagined and before the locations were realized with assets, the Airship map was something you may draw in your notebook during high school English class.

Taking to Twitter, developer Innersloth, via the official Among Us account, revealed not just the map's original design, but showed its evolution over time.

even if you feel like a sketch now remember u are a work in progress into becoming a beautiful Airship 🛩️☁️ pic.twitter.com/Nv7H6RjH18 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 15, 2021

For those that don't know: the map is based on the Airship in the Henry Stickmin, the developer's previous and lesser-known game. As noted, it's the game's largest map so far, boasting 20 locations, 17 of which are new. Bolstering this as several new tasks.

The map began development all the way back in September, but it wasn't revealed until The Game Awards 2020 in December.

Right now, there's no word of a fifth map coming to the game, but you'd assume one is in some type of development and possibly releasing later this year. However, for now, this is just speculaton.

Among Us is currently available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or PS4, but we do know it's coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime this year.

