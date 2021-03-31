Godzilla Makes Hysterical Among Us Mechagodzilla Meme

Godzilla’s official Toho account decided to have some fun with Mechagodzilla and Among Us this weekend. Everyone’s favorite Kaiju reptile is still riding high off of Godzilla vs Kong. In that movie, the two do some battle, but what if there were some imposters to worry about. That’s where the Among Us jokes come in with Mechagodzilla. The framing of the shot they used for the meme echoes the Spider-Man pointing meme that is a crowd-pleaser on social media. It really can feel like that sometimes when you encounter any kind of doppelganger. Fortunately for any Godzilla fans, it’s pretty easy to tell the difference between the scaly boy and his machine counterpart. So, finding the Imposter wouldn’t be nearly as difficult. Check it out for yourself below:

Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Winged actually spoke to Inverse about what went into making this take on Mechagodzilla.

“I remember watching the third Transformers movie in the theater,” Wingard explained. “It was one of those things where I was with a date, and we got there late, and the only seats that were available were literally in the front row. And so I'm sitting there watching Transformers 3 in the front row, and I couldn't tell what the hell was going on.”

He added, "The Transformers, they just looked like metal. They looked like a plane crash. So I thought, that's the thing I wanted to avoid. They were too complex. There are too many moving parts, and I couldn't latch on to anything. Nothing felt iconic with that Transformers design.”

“I just always loved the simplicity of the Transformers designs," the filmmaker admitted. “So I tried to create a look to the character that was punchy and just had a bit more simplicity. There’s an immediacy to his shape and outline.”

