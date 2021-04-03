Among Us Airship Map Called Out by Pokimane

✖

Among Us’s new airship map got criticized by Pokimane in a recent stream. Fans of the game have been looking forward to this for a while now. Among Us took over the Internet last year, and hasn’t completely slowed down yet. The Twitch star decided to weigh the pros and cons of the newest map with her viewers. Everyone agrees that having this much space on a map is a good thing. But, the expansion doesn’t come without some drawbacks. Spawn points are much more prevalent now. That makes it harder to identify erratic behavior among other players. Finding out who is sus is kind of core for the entire experience.

on today's newest video, i play the most difficult game i've ever come across: "siblings or dating" it's exactly what you think it is lol

watch full vid ➡️ https://t.co/JhkmZnQNVe pic.twitter.com/a4oEfuDVRl — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 28, 2021

“So, what I think about new map… I just think the map is kind of too big, it’s too much. I love a lot of parts of it, but together it’s a lot. Also, there are too many places where you can spawn. It makes it tough because it feels like, how am I ever supposed to sus someone,” she explained. “Even if someone has to do a task here, then a task elsewhere that would be really really hard to check unless you are with them the whole time. It makes it hard to get really solid info.”

That’s still probably nicer than the time the Twitch star decided to grade a fan’s Boyfriend Resume on stream. His list of accomplishments left some room for improvement to be sure.

“Erm, his prized accomplishments,” she told her viewers. “Number one in computer science in my Princeton graduate class of 2018. Pretty impressive… and then he has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now, Warzone – 23 wins. Fall Guys – zero wins. I think it’s gonna have to be a pass from me.”

Did you catch that moment on stream? Let us know down in the comments!