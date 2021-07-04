Among Us PS4 and PS5 Release Date Potentially Leaks

✖

The release date for Among Us on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms seems to have potentially leaked. Although developer InnerSloth hasn't yet said when the popular multiplayer title will be coming to PlayStation consoles this year, a new development associated with the game's page on the PlayStation Store might have revealed the date a bit ahead of time.

Spotted by PlayStation Game Size, which is an often-credible Twitter account that has backend access to the PlayStation Store, a new date of August 31 has been assigned to Among Us on PS4 and PS5. While this date could very well just be a placeholder, it's the first specific release day that we have heard of in association with Among Us on PlayStation. Previously, InnerSloth itself has only committed to releasing the game on these platforms before the end of 2021.

🚨 Among Us Release Date Set For 31 August 2021 (According To Database) ⬛ THIS DATE CAN BE A PLACE-HOLDER 🟫 #AmongUs #PS4 pic.twitter.com/TIPwOB44Oo — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 4, 2021

So how likely is this release date for Among Us? Well, there is one very big thing in favor of this leak, which happens to be the day of the week in which it's set to launch. Typically, many new titles that come to PlayStation tend to release on either Tuesdays or Fridays. August 31, 2021, just happens to be a Tuesday, which means that this date at the very least lines up with what we have come to expect from new game launches in the past.

That being said, end-of-the-month dates like this are often turn out to be placeholders in many instances. As such, don't get too carried away thinking that this will be the official launch date just yet. If we're lucky, perhaps InnerSloth will have some news to share about the release of Among Us on PlayStation quite soon, especially amidst rumors that a new State of Play presentation could soon be coming about.

So what do you think about this leak? Do you think that Among Us will come to PS4 and PS5 on this date, or will we be waiting a bit longer? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.