Among Us Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

✖

Among Us was one third-party game that made an appearance during PlayStation’s State of Play event this month with a somewhat expected announcement: The game will be coming to PlayStation consoles as well. Specifically, developer InnerSloth announced that the game will release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in 2021. The announcement came during a State of Play where Sony said it'd focus on the new Ratchet & Clank game as well as two other indie titles. With Among Us coming to PlayStation systems, it’ll mean that the game has now been confirmed or released on all the core gaming platforms available.

Just as we saw when Among Us was confirmed for the Nintendo Switch during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase, the party game of tasks and deception appeared during the State of Play event. A brief trailer showing off scenes from Among Us was shown before the ending of the trailer confirmed the broad release window of sometime this year.

🌟 AMONG US - COMING TO PLAYSTATION 🌟 get ready to welcome a whole new crew on board!!

✨ on PS4 and PS5 consoles later this year

✨ exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet

✨ crossplay and online multiplayer tell your friends but more importantly.. tell your enemies heh pic.twitter.com/E6BduFfNwU — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 29, 2021

First available on the PC and mobile devices before being released on the Nintendo Switch, Among Us was also confirmed for a release on the Xbox family of console as well as through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Though the PlayStation consoles are the final ones to benefit from an Among Us announcement, PlayStation users shouldn’t be too far behind everyone else since the game still hasn’t released on the Xbox consoles either. It’s supposed to launch for those at some point in 2021, but no more precise date has been given.

With the PlayStation announcement out of the way, the next big bit of news Among Us players will be looking forward to is the confirmation of when, exactly, the new Airship map will release. InnerSloth has been providing periodic updates on the status of the map to keep players informed on the matter, but most of those updates have consisted of the developer saying that work was being done along with explanations of why that work was taking longer than the community might’ve hoped. The game’s surge in popularity forced InnerSloth to refocus its efforts after having already turned to an Among Us sequel which delayed the work being done on the original game and subsequently affected the timing of the Airship map.

In the meantime, we’ve gotten looks at not the future but the past of Among Us. Things like pre-launch videos and concepts have shown what the game looked like before its release to show players what’s changed and how parts of the game have evolved.