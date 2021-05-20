Among Us Reveals New Crewmate Color

✖

Among Us creators InnerSloth revealed not long ago that the game would soon be adding some new color options for Crewmates to choose from. Ahead of that expanded feature’s release, we’ve gotten a preview of at least one of the new colors that’ll be added to the party game. InnerSloth showed off the “Rose” Crewmate on Thursday with promises of more reveals to come in the summer months of gaming events.

There’s already a “Pink” Crewmate color in Among Us with Rose offering a similar look, but this one’s a bit different. The Pink option is closer to a hot pink than anything else while this Rose color is a much lighter take on the Crewmates. You can check out the Rose color below after it was previewed on social media.

here's one of the new colors coming to our next big update!!! 💗 ROSE 💗 we'll reveal more info during @summergamefest, so keep an eye out June 10 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/8ejpH3cXvl — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) May 20, 2021

With this color already previewed, we know now of two different colors that’ll be added to the game. The other was a salmon color which was decided on whenever Among Us players were polled to see if they preferred that one or an “Olive” color more. We may still see the latter in the future, but we know that the salmon-ish color which doesn’t yet have a set name and the Rose Crewmate options will both be added.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with what’s in Among Us and what isn’t, there are 12 color options currently with the two more confirmed for the game bringing the total to 14. There are supposed to be 18 colors by the time the devs are finished adding onto the next big update, so we’ve still got four more to learn about before they’re released.

While Among Us could’ve gotten extra colors at any time, the addition of these alternate options makes sense now more than ever seeing how the game will eventually have bigger lobbies. InnerSloth said it’s working on lobbies that’ll hold up to 15 players which means that even if you have a fully game, you won’t be stuck choosing whatever’s left if you’re the last one to pick your color since the 18 available options will grant players some variety.

A release date for the update that’ll add these colors has not yet been announced.