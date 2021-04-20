Among Us Adding New Player Colors and More in Next Update

✖

Among Us creators InnerSloth confirmed this week that the party game will eventually get some new colors for players to choose from whenever the next big update drops. A release date for that update hasn’t been given yet nor do we know what colors will be added, but we know of some of the other features that’ll be included in it like larger lobbies to accommodate more players and a revamped art style.

The larger lobbies are actually connected to the need for more colors to choose from beyond just being a part of the same update. Among Us currently has 12 different colors to choose from when deciding what your Crewmate or Imposter will look like, and with the new lobbies planned to support up to 15 players at once, that would mean some people would have to double up on their colors. Perhaps it was just the right time for more colors regardless or maybe InnerSloth wants to hit 15 total to accommodate the new lobby sizes, but either way, more colors are coming.

in case u didn't know, here's what we're planning for the next big update! ⭐️ 15 player lobbies

⭐️ new player colors

⭐️ improved art style also!! bug fixes and more improvements coming too, thank u for your patience 🙏 we're finally catching up yeeeeeeeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/0rZkgeKq4o — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) April 20, 2021

InnerSloth is pretty good about teasing what’s to come by showing off things through the game’s official Twitter account, so there’s a good chance we’ll see something more on this in the future before it’s ready to release.

Aside from the new colors, the larger lobby sizes themselves are the next big thing to look forward to now that the Airship map is out. The bigger lobbies will be compatible with each of the maps based on what InnerSloth has said, so you and 14 friends will be able to pack onto any of the maps whenever the update is out.

Outside of the game itself, you can also look forward to more updates from InnerSloth regarding their plans for Among Us. That’s not technically Among Us content itself, but it’ll give a preview of what’s to come like the one we got today.

“More frequent, transparent updates from us!” InnerSloth said previously in its list of things to come. “One of our big goals is to just show you the development process, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and for you grow with us. We’ve learned so much and don’t want to hide anything from you when it comes to this stuff. It’s weird!”

Among Us’ next big update does not yet have a release date.