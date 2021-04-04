Amouranth Dethrones Pokimane as Top Female Streamer on Twitch

✖

When it comes to female streamers on Twitch, Imane "Pokimane" Anys has long been one of the most popular and recognizable faces on the platform. So much so, in fact, that she was actually the top streamer on all of Twitch throughout all of 2020 by some metrics. However, if a new development for the month of March is any indication of what could be happening moving forward, it looks like there could be a new queen on the ever-popular streaming website.

According to new data from Stream Charts, Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa was the top female streamer for the month of March 2021, beating out Pokimane who finished in second. Amouranth accumulated 1.79 million hours of watched content throughout the month, topping Pokimane who ended up with just a bit less at 1.77 million hours. However, Amouranth also streamed far more than Pokimane did throughout the month, which seems to be the main reason why she ended up higher. Amouranth streamed on Twitch for a total of 299 hours in March whereas Pokimane only streamed for a bit more than 93 hours.

It remains to be seen if Amouranth will keep up this streak throughout April, but her channel is definitely one that has grown a substantial amount over the past few months. Part of this could be because compared to many other streamers, Amouranth's content on Twitch has a bit more variety. Whenever you tune in you could see her playing video games, dancing, recording ASMR, or sleeping. Yes, Amouranth has even gotten into the habit of streaming herself sleeping at times, and believe it or not, viewers still watch by streams by the thousands.

At this point in time, it definitely seems like Pokimane still holds the title of being the most popular female streamer on Twitch given how strong her ratio is of hours streamed to hours watched. However, if Amouranth continues to grow her audience throughout 2021 in this manner, perhaps she'll become the next major streamer on the platform.

Do you happen to watch either Amouranth or Pokimane? And if so, which streamer do you prefer?