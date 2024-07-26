SDCC 2024: Funko Fusion Gets New Trailer

Funko Fusion has shared its official story trailer as part of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con events, with developers 10:10, Funko, and Universal Products and Experiences debuting the video during the game’s panel. Per the description for the official story the trailer introduces, “Birthed from the bowels of the Funko Wonder Works Factory, Eddy is evil incarnate. With the power of Freddy’s Crown, Eddy will travel to every world you love, warping it into his own distorted image.Gather your friends and play with over 60 characters from some of your favourite franchises to take the fight to Eddy!”

The trailer finishes with a list of the franchises that will be featured in Fusion: M3GAN, The Thing, Nope, The Mummy, Battlestar Galactica, Jaws, Invincible, Jurassic Park & World, The Umbrella Academy, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Voltron Legendary Defender, Chucky, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Back to the Future, Masters of the Universe, Knight Rider, Xena Warrior Princess, and Shaun of the Dead (just in time for its twentieth birthday!). While not noted on the list, pre-ordering the game also secures two The Walking Dead comics characters – Rick and Michonne – both with an additional outfit variant. The trailer also features another look at Five Nights at Freddy’s icon Freddy Fazbear in a perfectly fitting way – which you’ll see for yourself by watching below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funko Fusion is a third-person “celebration of fandom,” in which players select, unlock, and experience the game with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite and iconic franchises, all featured as the Funko Pop! version of themselves, each with their own weapons and special moves, with some of the characters offering unique skills helpful for solving the game’s puzzles and sniffing out secrets. Players will experience their favorite franchises in the Funko multiverse and relive some of the most memorable moments from them as they fight against Eddy and his forces, with the game’s varied combat allowing them to shoot, blast, and whack enemies in both ranged and melee options. Funko Fusion also touts the ability to craft gadgets and items to help players in their efforts and to unlock hidden areas.

The game launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 13th, with pre-orders now available for those platforms, and later on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on November 15th.