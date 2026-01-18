An Xbox Game That Was Ported to PS5 Two Years Ago May Finally Be Coming to the Switch

An Xbox game that was ported to PS5 two years ago may finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Hi-Fi Rush has once again been rated for the platform, reviving long-running speculation that the rhythm action hit is on its way to Nintendo hardware after years of rumors and false starts.

The new rating recently appeared through PEGI, the European game classification board, and explicitly lists Nintendo Switch as a supported platform. This matters because PEGI ratings are typically submitted close to release or at least during active development. While ratings alone do not guarantee a launch, they are often one of the strongest signs that a port is more than just rumour.

Hi-Fi Rush Has Been Rated for Switch Again After Years of Uncertainty

Hi-Fi Rush first launched in January 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC as a surprise release. It quickly gained attention for its rhythm-based combat, bold art style, and licensed soundtrack, becoming one of the most celebrated Xbox releases of that year. Despite its success, the game skipped Nintendo Switch entirely at launch, likely due to silent exclusivity agreements and perhaps even technical limitations.

That changed in March 2024 when Hi-Fi Rush made the jump to PlayStation 5. The PS5 version arrived roughly two years after the original Xbox release, marking the game’s first major expansion beyond the Xbox ecosystem. At the time, the PS5 port fueled hope that a Switch version might follow, especially given the game’s colorful visuals and arcade-inspired structure.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Hi-Fi Rush has been rated for Switch. A similar PEGI listing appeared in 2024, but nothing came of it. The rating quietly disappeared, and no announcement or release followed. Many assumed the project had been delayed or worse: canceled altogether.

The new rating appearing in early 2026 suggests something has changed. One major factor is the game’s publishing situation. Hi-Fi Rush was originally published by Bethesda, while Tango Gameworks was owned by Microsoft. That structure changed after Tango Gameworks was acquired by Krafton, which took over publishing responsibilities for the game. With new ownership and fewer platform restrictions, a Switch port may now be easier to finalize.

The timing also lines up with a broader trend of former Xbox exclusives expanding to additional platforms. Hi-Fi Rush has already proven it can succeed outside the Xbox ecosystem, and a Switch release would allow it to reach a new audience that has been asking for the game since its original launch.

It is important to note that there is still no official confirmation from Krafton, Nintendo, or Tango Gameworks. A PEGI rating alone does not confirm a release date or even a formal announcement, as noted by the last rating. However, the fact that Hi-Fi Rush has now been rated for Switch more than once, combined with the game already running on PS5, makes this the strongest indication yet that the port may finally happen.

For now, the headline remains the key takeaway. An Xbox game that was ported to PS5 two years ago may finally be coming to the Switch, and this new rating suggests that the long wait for Hi-Fi Rush on Nintendo hardware might be nearing its final chapter.

