Animal Crossing Horror Short Don't Peek Is Being Turned Into a Feature Film

Don't Peek, a horror short starring Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Nintendo Switch, is being turned into a full-length feature film. Timur Bekmambetov's (Wanted, Hardcore Henry) production company Bazelevs has picked up the project originally created by Julian Terry during quarantine last year. Majd Nassif is set to produce while creative executive Pavel Bozhkov will oversee the whole thing.

The seven-minute short itself, which you can check out below, stars Katie C'etta as a woman playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone at night when a frightening, unexpected character shows up on the screen after she discovers her actions in the video game can affect the world around her. As things progress, it becomes clear that the creature wants out of the virtual world. It was recently featured at SXSW Online earlier this week.

While the short explicitly features Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Nintendo Switch, there is technically nothing stopping the full-length feature film from using some other video game. It seems unlikely that Nintendo would approve of a horror movie tied to its franchise. The basic premise of "terrifying creature wants to escape from a video game world" could easily fit any number of other titles -- or something entirely original made up for the movie.

As noted above, the original Don't Peek horror short is available to watch online right now. It is unclear when the feature film adaptation might release given that it was only just picked up. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular free updates. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

