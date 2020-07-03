Animal Crossing's New Update Is Now Available, Bringing Back Swimming and Diving

In what can only be described as a pleasant surprise, the latest update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been made available by Nintendo a few hours early! Nintendo had previously announced plans to release Summer Update - Wave 1 on July 3rd. The latest update for the game brings back swimming and diving, which is a feature that many fans had been hoping to see return in the game. As a result of this new ability, players will find a plethora of new sea creatures, including scallops, sea stars, and more. Last but not least, the update also brings back Pascal, who will give players DIY recipes for mermaid-themed furniture to those willing to part with said scallops.

Naturally, new sea life will mean new creatures that can be donated to the museum. Blathers has always been more receptive to receiving sea life as opposed to bugs, so it seems that the game's delightful owl will be more than happy to accept new donations that players find in the update!

It should be noted that this is just the first of two updates planned for Animal Crossing: New Horizons this summer. While Nintendo has not yet announced anything for the second update, players can expect to receive it for free, as has been the case for all of the game's updates thus far.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1 is available now! Download the update and dive in today! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/AhSbn0fmvc — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) July 3, 2020

Previous entries in the Animal Crossing series have sold well for Nintendo, but New Horizons has been an unprecedented success for the video game company since its release back in March. This is the first Animal Crossing game that has allowed players to really share their creations via social media, and that seems to have played a major role in the game's success as players have shared their unique creations with the world. The title has even become one of the fastest-selling games in the history of Nintendo.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

