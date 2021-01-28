Animal Crossing: New Horizons Finally Adds Popular Character, But Not the Way Fans Hoped

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.7.0 update arrived on Nintendo Switch yesterday, bringing with it several new items and clothing options for players to buy. A new Tweet from Nintendo has revealed some of the items players can expect to see, including a small figure of Mr. Resetti, a character that has been notably missing from New Horizons! It might not be as exciting as an actual return for the character, but it should be a must-own for longtime players! In addition to the figure, players will also be able to snag items based on The Big Game, Valentine's Day, Groundhog Day, and more.

The Tweet from Nintendo can be found embedded below.

More new items will be available after downloading the latest update! Celebrate the big game with special football items and welcome spring with the Resetti model. Items to celebrate New Year’s customs from around the world will also be available starting 2/10. pic.twitter.com/XFGk92plCC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 27, 2021

Debuting in the original Animal Crossing on Nintendo GameCube, Mr. Resetti often proved to be a source of frustration for fans. The character would appear if a player reset or turned off the game without saving, and would chastise the player for doing so. According to Resetti, there are no resets in the game of life, and players should not use the method to try to undo mistakes they might have made (like buying the wrong painting from Redd). Resetti's long-winded tirades would often frustrate players upon returning to the game, but he was also a part of the franchise's unique charms.

Unfortunately, Resetti's career was yet another casualty of expanding technology. Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes use of an auto-save feature, giving Tom Nook an excuse to employ one less worker. It remains to be seen whether or not Resetti will return to the game in a bigger capacity, but the character is not the only one that's been missing in the most recent series installment. Fans have been asking to see Brewster and his coffee house return, as well. Perhaps if fan demand is strong enough, some of these missing villagers will eventually return to the game!

Are you still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Would you like to see Mr. Reseti return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!