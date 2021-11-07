Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Have Its Own Black Friday Event

In case you somehow missed it, a recent free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons added a whole bunch of content to the popular video game. The list of new content is too long to detail in full, but notably, the update brought a museum upgrade featuring Brewster, Gyroids, and much more. And that’s not even accounting for the paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise. And it would appear that there is still more to discover, as players have uncovered what appears to be an upcoming in-game Black Friday event.

As detailed by Nintendo Life, a new event called “Nook Friday” has been discovered by players by playing with dates on the Nintendo Switch to travel through time and take a look at what’s happening in the video game at a certain date. Nook Friday will apparently kick off on November 26th and run through November 30th, mirroring actual Black Friday sales by providing discounts in the in-game shop.

According to the report, items will be available for 30% off. There is no guarantee that any particular item will be available during that period, however. Given that this information comes from folks manipulating dates on consoles, there is also the possibility that there will be other aspects to the event that aren’t immediately clear. Whatever the case might be, Nook Friday certainly seems to be real and it certainly seems to be happening starting November 26th.

As noted above, the last major free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons alongside the Happy Home Paradise DLC are now both available. In general, Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to somewhat irregularly receive new updates, though most of them have been seasonal items and the like only in the recent past. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Are you excited about the new Nook Friday event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you been playing the video game following the new update and DLC release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!