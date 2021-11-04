Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.0 Update Is Live, Bringing Back Brewster, Gyroids, and More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have been waiting a very long time for version 2.0.0, and the Nintendo Switch game has now been updated! Today’s update features a significant amount of new content for players to enjoy, including the long-awaited return of Brewster’s Cafe, Kapp’n, the Gyroids, and a whole lot more! For lapsed players, this should be an excellent incentive to jump back into the game, and for new ones, it means a significant amount of new content to enjoy alongside everything else the game already had to offer! As of this writing, full patch notes have not been released by Nintendo.

While this update is now live, readers should keep in mind that the Happy Home Paradise DLC has not been released. That is set to debut on November 5th, though it’s possible it could be released a bit earlier. Happy Home Paradise and today’s free update represent the last major expansions this Animal Crossing game will receive. That might be a bit disappointing for some players, but it certainly seems like the game will be going out on a high note!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Animal Crossing fans should have no problem making the game last a long time with all of the content that’s now available. The series has never seen much in the way of DLC; with the exception of New Leaf, most Animal Crossing games were released without anything in the way of updates. That lack of additional content didn’t prevent players from creating incredible designs and towns, and it seems like a safe bet we’ll see a lot of amazing creations following today’s update. After all this time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have lot to celebrate; hopefully, this update will prove to be worth the wait!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on jumping back into the game following the update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!