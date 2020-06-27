Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Celebrate Their First Bug-Off Event

The first big Bug-Off event is live now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for players in the Northern Hemisphere, and it seems to be going pretty well so far. There aren’t any conflicting events active at the same time to mess up players’ bug catches, the rewards seem worthwhile, and it’s not much of an investment to try it a couple of times until you get everything you want out of it. There are of course some ways players have felt it could’ve been improved, but for the most part, the first Bug-Off event for this half of the world is a success.

New Horizons’ Bug-Off event involves catching a bunch of bugs in exchange for points and prizes and works similarly to how the fishing tournaments were handled when they were first added. Unlike those fishing tournaments, however, there isn’t a second event live now that would mess up the spawn rates of bugs players need to catch to succeed in the event.

To start the Bug-Off event, you need to first head to the Resident Services plaza and seek out Flick, the island guest who’s all about bugs. Flick will explain what the deal is with the event and will send players on their way to catch as many bugs as possible within a time limit. You can do that as many times as you want, but it’ll add up eventually since every entry to the event after the first one costs 500 Bells.

[Event Info] For those of you in the northern hemisphere, tomorrow will be your first Bug-Off of the season! Yes, yes! I do hope you'll be able to participate, but if you miss it, there will be Bug-Offs on the fourth Saturday of every month from now through September. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/dZNqoOzn5B — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) June 26, 2020

Since the event went live, players have been sharing their impressions of the first Bug-Off contest. From triumphs to minor annoyances to themed outfits picked out just for the Bug-Off event, you can see some of the initial responses to the New Horizons event below.