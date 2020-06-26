Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Big Bug-Off Event Starts Soon

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is having another one of its occasional in-game events this weekend when the Bug-Off contest begins. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere or if you at least selected that option when you started New Horizons, you’ll soon be able to catch a bunch of bugs to earn points and trade in those points for some rare rewards. The Bug-Off event will be orchestrated by none other than Flick, the island guest who offers players big Bells for their bugs. Flick’s event kicks off on Saturday, but if you miss this one, you’ll be able to participate in future Bug-Off competitions taking place on a set schedule.

Nintendo reminded players of the Bug-Off event on Friday to let them know what’s coming this weekend. The game does a good job of reminding players of the ongoing and upcoming events with its daily announcement as well and will tell players when and what to expect from what’s to come. The same is true for the Bug-Off event, so if you play New Horizons tomorrow, expect to see Isabelle reminding players of it so that they don’t miss out.

[Event Info] For those of you in the northern hemisphere, tomorrow will be your first Bug-Off of the season! Yes, yes! I do hope you'll be able to participate, but if you miss it, there will be Bug-Offs on the fourth Saturday of every month from now through September. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/dZNqoOzn5B — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) June 26, 2020

To get started with the event, just visit Flick in the game’s hub area in the Resident Services plaza as pictured above. It works a lot like the fishing tournament did in that you’ll talk to Flick to start things and then will have an opportunity to catch a bunch of bugs. You’ll be awarded with points based on how well you did and can get rewards depending on your performance.

Starting the event is free for your first time, but you’ll have to pay afterwards to play it again. It’s only 500 Bells though, so it shouldn’t put too much of a dent in your wallet.

The first fishing tournaments introduced months ago had another event alongside them that messed things up, but this bug-themed event should go much smoother. The Bunny Day event was happening at the same time and made it so that players constantly fished up eggs instead of actual fish.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bug-Off event is scheduled to start on Saturday and will repeat on the fourth Saturday of every month afterwards.

