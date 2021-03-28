Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Bunny Day Eggs Have Returned

✖

Now that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has officially passed its first anniversary, the annual events that players can experience have finally begun to repeat. That includes, but is not limited to, the controversial Bunny Day. Ahead of this year's Bunny Day, which is happening on April 4th, players can -- starting now -- start to encounter eggs on their island. This should essentially be a mixture of dread and excitement.

In case you missed it last year, Bunny Day adding eggs all over the island caused some problems historically. In a video game about gathering various ingredients from different areas, suddenly introducing an additional kind of limited-time thing to find when, say, fishing can easily throw a wrench into plans. For reference, it was so widely reviled that the sheer number of eggs that would drop was actually nerfed before the event concluded.

Hello! Did you know that Bunny Day is on a different date every year? This year, it's on April 4th—that's next Sunday! Starting today, you might begin finding eggs hidden around your island. I hope you find eggsactly the number of eggs you want! pic.twitter.com/R9GNxYH5IL — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) March 28, 2021

Given that eggs have only just now started dropping once again, there's no telling how the event will be received this year. It's easy to imagine that overall fewer folks will be playing as regularly after an entire year has passed rather than just a couple of weeks after release. Whatever the case, Bunny Day is here once again, so please make sure to go say hello to Zipper.

As noted above, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Bunny Day is set to officially take place on April 4th. Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular free updates with one already released this month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

