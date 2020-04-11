Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bunny Day Event Is Messing Up Players’ Fishing Tournaments

Animal Crossing: new Horizons has two different events going on right now: The ongoing Bunny Day Event and the Fishing Tourneys that just started on Saturday. Normally, having two events going on at once would be great for players since it means lots more to do, but the events aren’t exactly playing nicely with one another. The Fishing Tourney calls for players to catch as many fish as they can within a certain amount of time while the Bunny Day Event fills players’ islands with eggs by hiding those eggs everywhere from the sky to the water. This means that when players are trying to catch fish for the competition, they’re instead fishing up Water Eggs, a scenario that only adds to the existing frustrations concerning the Bunny Day Event.

The Bunny Day Event has been going on for some time now and will come to an end tomorrow when the actual Bunny Day scheduled to take place tomorrow, but the Fishing Tourney is only live for one day. That’s made it even more irritating for players who’ve been trying to catch fish to no avail as they instead fish up eggs during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This problem thankfully isn’t as noticeable as it could’ve been though seeing how Nintendo released an update not long ago that reduced the amount of eggs players found during their daily New Horizons activities. It got to the point that players were finding eggs everywhere and were actually having a harder time finding their normal resources because of the frequency of the eggs, so Nintendo responded by toning down Bunny Day event.

To get around the egg problem, you can use fishing bait to make sure your catches are actually fish. It’s not a perfect plan since it requires players to go collect clams and craft just for the best shot at the tournament, but it’s currently the only solution to avoid catching eggs.

There are still plans for Fishing Tourneys in the future, so even if you didn’t get what you want out of this weekend’s limited-time event, you’ve got more fishing competitions to look forward to. The next one won’t happen for a while though, so you’ve got time to stock up on fishing poles and bait before the event happens. Until then, you can take comfort in the fact that you’re not the only one struggling during the event as indicated by all the responses below.

Bunny Day Popping in Like

Can’t Wait for the End

I think in Animal Crossing, during the fishing tournament, you should NOT have eggs spawn. So annoying. Can’t wait for Bunny Day to end. #AnimalCrossing — Azrael Auditore (@Heehaw_JWF) April 11, 2020

How Are Players Supposed to Fish?

Bunny Day is making Animal Crossing New Horizons not fun. How the hell am I supposed to do the fishing tournament when I keep getting eggs? — fernana (@princessgnagna) April 11, 2020

Trying to Fish During Bunny Day

Fishing during animal crossing bunny event pic.twitter.com/L7V7SIEP1H — Howieazy (@HowiEazy) April 9, 2020

Basically

Replacing Everything With Eggs

Animal Crossing’s fishing tourney just highlights how bad the Bunny Day event has been.



Okay, sure, let’s go reward you for catching lots of fish in a 3 minute time frame. What’s that, you can find any? Of course not! because THIS fucker replaced them all with eggs! pic.twitter.com/sG4dhxb8bU — Deserted Island Artist (@fluffyinnocence) April 11, 2020

Messy

listen i love animal crossing by the timing of the events are so bad you have the cherry blossom event + bunny day + the fishing tourney all at the same time??? a Mess — isa (@iscbelles) April 11, 2020

Events Not Mixing

Bunny day is absolutely horrible and I genuinely think it has just made my time playing animal crossing less enjoyable



The fact that you can still catch eggs during the fishing tourney sucks — Saafris (@saafris) April 11, 2020

No Chance