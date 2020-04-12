Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Bunny Day Event Is Finally Nearly Over

If you just so happen to be playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you are almost certainly aware that today, April 12th, marks the end of the much-maligned Bunny Day event. The first major event for the new entry in the long-running franchise, Bunny Day basically tasked players with collecting all sorts of eggs and DIY recipes from spots normally reserved for actually useful resources. In other words, it kind of sucked to actually play through if you were trying to get literally anything else done. Thankfully, Nintendo eventually nerfed the egg takeover, but players are still overall excited to see Zipper and his eggs leave.

As someone that’s been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons since launch, Bunny Day has been kind of a nightmare. I’m still in the process of building out my island, so resources are extremely important, and eggs don’t translate into museum offerings and the like. Add in the fact that the whole “eggs are everywhere” thing was happening directly on top of other events like the fishing tournament and cherry blossom season, and you begin to understand why players have been so frustrated.

[Event Info] Hello, and a happy Bunny Day to everyone! Today is actual Bunny Day and the final day of our celebrations, yes, yes. So hunt for eggs, craft Bunny Day decorations, and brighten up your island while you still can. pic.twitter.com/Aa0zuhvcEO — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 12, 2020

But, thankfully, Bunny Day finally concludes today, with Tom Nook himself confirming that this is “the final day” for it. Tomorrow is a new day, filled with everything but eggs. A good day, methinks.

Have you had a chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? If so, how do you feel about Bunny Day? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how folks have been reacting to the end of the Bunny Day event! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

