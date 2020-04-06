Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nerfs Egg Drops

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has released a new update, which seemingly decreases the number of eggs that appears on an island. Earlier today, Nintendo released a new 1.1.4 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which fixes a bug for the insect collector Flick and makes some adjustments related to the game's ongoing "Bunny Day" event. The patch notes state that the appearance rates for some eggs were adjusted, and will remain adjusted through April 11th (the day before the event ends.) Although the exact adjustments are unclear, the patch seems to address a common complaint involving the abundance of eggs hidden around the island.

During the Bunny Day event, players can collect six different types of eggs to craft 39 different Bunny Day outfits and decorations. These eggs appear alongside normal crafting materials like wood and stone, and some players were less than thrilled that the eggs were seemingly reducing the appearance rates of standard materials needed to build bridges, tools, or actually useful items. Other players wanted to pass on the event entirely due to the unsettling appearance of Zipper T. Bunny, the Bunny Day mascot whose cheerful demeanor, unblinking eyes, and hidden identity have all been the subject of countless Internet memes.

The patch is the fourth released for Animal Crossing: New Horizons since its release just a few weeks ago, which is impressive given Nintendo's typically slow patch rate. Part of this is due to the nature of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which features a busy calendar of different events, but several of the patches seem to be direct responses to player feedback.

For those who are trying to complete Zipper's DIY challenge before Easter, but are struggling to collect materials, players will still be able to collect tons of eggs on the actual Bunny Day holiday, which coincides with Easter Sunday on April 12th. Players who craft all 39 Bunny Day DIY recipes will collect a special "reward" from Zipper T. Bunny, which will likely be some sort of exclusive egg-themed treat.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.