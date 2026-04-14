Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Got Another Rare Update (And It Comes with a Free Gift)

Among the many gaming franchises celebrating big milestones this year, Animal Crossing is officially 25 years old today. The first game released for the N64 on April 14th 2001. And while we’re still waiting for Nintendo to drop the details on the next installment, the anniversary isn’t going by without some acknowledgment. Today, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a new update. It’s no New Horizons 3.0, but it does include some important bug fixes along with a special gift to celebrate the franchise’s 25th birthday.

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Starting today, April 14th, you’ll be able to update to New Horizons Version 3.0.2. This patch brings in bug fixes for a few issues, including getting trapped in hotel rooms or villagers randomly spawning in weird spots inside your house. Along with bug fixes, the update adds a new commemorative gift for the 25th anniversary of Animal Crossing. You can claim the special Leaf Ornament item by checking your mailbox in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Just make sure you’ve installed the latest update first!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Patch Notes and Free In-Game Gift for April 14th

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Today’s patch introduces the special Leaf Ornament gift, which features a nostalgic note from Nintendo on brand-new stationery. In addition to this small token of recognition for the franchise’s anniversary, today’s update also delivers quite a few bug fixes. To see everything that’s getting fixed in this latest New Horizons patch, you can check out the official patch notes from Nintendo below:

A commemorative item for the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series has been added. Please check the in-game mailbox to receive it.

Fixed an issue in hotel guest rooms where furniture placement or guest behavior could prevent exiting the room.

Fixed an issue where crafting multiple items at once using a DIY recipe requiring six types of materials could sometimes be completed even without sufficient materials.

Fixed an issue where a dung beetle appearing on a snowball could remain on-screen after the snowball disappeared.

Fixed an issue where items could pop out of a rock before the shovel made contact when hitting it. This issue was addressed in Ver. 3.0.1, but could still occur under certain conditions, so it has been fixed again.

Fixed an issue where bringing custom designs created by the player to a Slumber Island could prevent them from being displayed at Able Sisters or uploaded to the Custom Design Portal.

Fixed an issue where glowing spots on the island would not appear lit when viewing the island from the plane while returning from another island.

Fixed an issue where villagers who had promised to visit the player’s home could sometimes appear in unnatural locations inside the house.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Changes to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC “Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise” have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where animals requesting vacation homes would stop appearing on the beach even when some animals still do not have vacation homes.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

To install the patch, make sure your Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 is connected to the internet. It should install automatically if so. But to double-check, you can press the + button to confirm the current version. If your game isn’t yet at Version 3.0.2, you’ll be prompted to install the latest update from here.

Are you excited to have a free gift in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!