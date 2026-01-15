Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 Patch Notes Revealed

At long last, the patch notes for Update 3.0 for Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been revealed by Nintendo. Earlier today, the eagerly anticipated update for the latest Animal Crossing game went live, which happened to come about a full day earlier than anticipated. While this move excited fans, many others were waiting to see what the patch notes for the update would have in store, as they would provide the full scope of what this new content drop brought with it. Now, those patch notes have become available.

For the most part, there aren’t any new surprises in this new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update. The majority of the patch is tied to the new content that Nintendo had previously announced, which is centered around a new hotel location, new islands, and the addition of new accessories and items. Other than this, there have been some minor quality-of-life tweaks made to gameplay which longtime New Horizons fans should appreciate the most.

To get a look at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 3.0 patch notes for yourself, you can find them attached below.

General updates (Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch)

The previously announced new content and features have been added.

It’s now possible to craft up to 10 items at once if you have enough materials.

Items stored in your home storage can now be used as DIY materials.

The DIY Recipes app now includes a page where you can check hotel DIY requests and items requested by Tom Nook as you progress through the game.

Items obtained by linking with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp can now always be ordered from Nook Shopping.

Super Mario Bros. items can now be ordered from Nook Shopping without linking to a Nintendo Account.

While outdoors on an island, holding down the L Button allows you to move while facing the same direction.

When changing the island tune at Resident Services, Isabelle will now suggest recommended melodies, including the original island tune.

When changing the island flag at Resident Services, you can now revert it to the original design from when the island was created.

You can now purchase up to 50 Customization Kits at once from Nook’s Cranny.

Several items, including Snowflakes, can now be sold at the drop-off box at Nook’s Cranny.

You will receive a Pearl every time you give a scallop to Pascal.

You can now ask Leif to remove weeds when there are 30 or more weeds on your island, either on Harv’s Island or during his visits

The fee for asking Leif to remove weeds has been reduced.

New tips have been added to the Island Life 101 app.

Additional Nook Miles tasks have been added alongside the new features.

The order of some collaboration items has been updated in the catalogs used for photo studios and hotel decorating.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specific Updates

Fixed an issue where the startup sound for Nook Shopping on the smartphone would not play correctly.

NookLink (Nintendo Switch App) Updates