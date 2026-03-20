6 Years Later, Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Still a Great Way to Connect From Afar

Since it released back in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the go-to cozy game on Nintendo Switch. And while the arrival of Pokemon Pokopia certainly brings in some competition, fans aren’t likely to abandon their islands and villagers any time soon. There’s just something about Animal Crossing that keeps fans coming back, year after year. And as the game celebrates its 6th birthday, I can’t help but reflect on how the game’s continued presence helps me stay connected to my far-off friends.

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There’s no denying that launching in 2020 helped New Horizons reach impressive heights. So many were stuck at home, unable to see friends and family in person. Visiting your bestie’s island in Animal Crossing became a go-to social event, and the contained and predictable world of New Horizons was a comfort. But 6 years later, there’s still plenty to enjoy in New Horizons, especially if you’ve got friends all across the country like I do.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Arrived When The World Needed It Most

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Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020. This proved to be perfect timing for when many of us would need a cozy gaming escape, as it fell right around the start of COVID lockdowns here in the U.S. As so many of us were suddenly stuck at home, isolated from our routines and our loved ones, the game became a safe place to escape to. Many people sank into the game’s world as a way to keep busy and try to get a break from the stressors of the pandemic.

Animal Crossing has long been a popular series, but New Horizons took it to the next level. This was certainly partly due to the fact that people needed something to do while stuck at home. The relaxing gameplay loop and chill music made it perfect even for people relatively new to gaming. And then, there’s the simple but effective presence of multiplayer. I can still remember all the stories of people meeting up with friends and family in the virtual world of New Horizons when they couldn’t do it in person.

Like many people, I also got my first Nintendo Switch console in 2020. I didn’t dive into New Horizons right away, but I certainly enjoyed seeing people’s posts on social media as they used the game to connect. Personally, I took the nostalgia route and replayed through the entire Kingdom Hearts series and Skryim on my new Switch. But even I associate 2020 with the year of Animal Crossing, though I didn’t pick up the game itself until later on. New Horizons was a bright spot in a very difficult time, and in many ways, it still offers that same comfort in 2026.

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I may be a bit newer to New Horizons than those who picked it up right away in 2020. But that doesn’t mean I don’t understand the appeal. I jumped back in with a fresh save file when the Switch 2 edition arrived earlier this year. Between the new content from the free 3.0 update and the Switch 2 enhancements, I was eager to see if New Horizons still held up in 2026. And honestly? It really does.

For the most part, I’m a solo gamer. Many of my close friends aren’t really into gaming, and neither is my husband (with the exception of Warzone, but that’s a different story about 2020). So I was delighted when my long-distance childhood best friend mentioned that she was playing New Horizons. She got the game just before the 3.0 update launched, so we were both jumping back in around the same time. Naturally, we decided to play together.

Though I’ve been into video games since I was a kid, my friend didn’t have any consoles in the house growing up. So, not only talking about games but also playing a game together was an absolute treat. And I got to see that New Horizons, for all its lack of a tutorial, is still welcoming for newer gamers. As we ran around in-game together, we also chatted on the phone (she doesn’t have a Switcth 2, so GameChat wasn’t an option). Even all these years later, I could immediately feel that same magic of feeling connected even several states apart. There’s just something about seeing your friend’s in-game avatar interact with your island in real time that makes you feel that much closer. And it’s a nice backdrop as you catch up on life, and occasionally swap tips and tricks for the game.

Even if I’ll never have the impressive decoration skills of some seasoned New Horizons players, I get why people are still logging into the game on a regular basis 6 years later. Even without the fresh content from the 3.0 update, New Horizons feels like a familiar, cozy hug with just the right amount of grind to keep your mind occupied. And getting to hang out with a friend while you collect items for that crafting recipe? Even better.

Do you have any fond memories of playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!