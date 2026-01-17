10 Best New Items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0, Ranked

If you’re suddenly seeing Animal Crossing: New Horizons all over the internet, you’re not alone. Players have been flocking back to the beloved Nintendo game since its major version 3.0 update earlier this week. Though not as big as some prior content updates, New Horizons 3.0 adds some new features, including editable Slumber Islands and a new hotel. But the highly anticipated update also brought a ton of new items to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While some collab content is locked behind amiibo, there are still a ton of new items for players to enjoy.

For those who love to decorate or change up their avatar’s look, new items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are always welcome. And this update gave us plenty to use when updating our main island or playing around with sandbox mode on the Slumber Islands. But some items are definitely more exciting than others. Here are the best new items that arrived in this latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update, ranked by how much you need to save your bells and hotel tickets to buy them ASAP.

10) LEGO Plum Blossom

Image courtesy of Nintendo

If you’re a big LEGO fan, this entire collab collection will no doubt be a must. But personally, I like this LEGO Plum Blossom as a decor accent, even if you’re not going full LEGO redesign. It is one of the collab items available from Nook Shopping starting with the 3.0 update. That means you don’t need to unlock the hotel or complete any tasks to get it. Instead, you can simply spend a few thousand of your hard-earned bells at the Nook Terminal in Resident Services.

9) Game Boy

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The Game Boy is one of a few new Nintendo collab items added in the New Horizons 3.0 update. It is available from the Resort Shop, where you will spend the Hotel Tickets you earn by helping Kapp’n and co. It’s a cute accent item for your home, particularly if you grew up playing Game Boy like I did. Plus, you can play Dr. Mario on it, directly in Animal Crossing. You can also switch up the color by visiting Cyrus on Harv’s Island, letting you choose from many classic Game Boy colors.

8) LEGO Arcade Game

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Though the LEGO Arcade Game won’t let you play a mini-game like the Nintendo items do, it’s still a fun decor item. If you’re planning for a full LEGO build for your home or a villager’s, you’ll definitely want to grab this new item from Nook Shopping when you can. It’ll run you a few thousand bells.

7) Kiddie Car

Image courtesy of Nintendo

For gamers of a certain age, the nostalgia of seeing this thing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be almost too much. If you had one of these toy cars growing up like I did, adding this to your Animal Crossing island is a must. It is available from the Resort Hotel souvenir shop, so you’ll need to save up Hotel Tickets to get your hands on one.

6) LEGO Bed

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Given that your bed comes with you when you visit the Slumber Islands, you may as well get a fun one. The LEGO bed is a cute homage to the iconic building blocks, and you can customize the color, as well. This new LEGO collab item is available via Nook Shopping for a few thousand bells.

5) LEGO Fireplace

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Another great item from the LEGO collab is the LEGO fireplace. This cute brick-built item is available in a few different colors, perfect for Animal Crossing fans who want to create a whole LEGO-themed vibe for their house. This is probably one of the cuter items in the collection, in my opinion, though it doesn’t bring the functionality that the LEGO Arcade game does. It’s available for bells via Nook Shopping.

4) Marble Kitchen Island

Image courtesy of Nintendo

There’s an entire lineup of marble decor items in this update, and honestly, I’m going to wind up with all of them. But personally, I think this marble kitchen island is the best one in the set, so if you’re saving up for one luxury Animal Crossing home good, let it be this one. The marble kitchen island is available from the Resort Hotel souvenir shop for Hotel Tickets.

3) Wall-Mounted Bookshelf

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Admittedly, my Animal Crossing: New Horizons home will forever be a bit of a mess. I just don’t have an eye for decor. But as a real-life bookish human with shelves everywhere, I absolutely must have this adorable wall-mounted bookshelf in the game, stat. It is a cute, small item that can add a nice bit of a bookish cozy to your space in Animal Crossing. The wall-mounted bookshelf is available from the Resort Hotel shop for Hotel Tickets.

2) Mug Shelves

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Another cute clutter item that will add an ultra-cozy vibe is the new mug shelf in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This multi-tiered item displays several colorful items and may or may not strongly resemble something in my real-life kitchen. It’s available from the Hotel Resort shop for Hotel Tickets and can be customized to have different colors.

1) Cat Plushie

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Let’s be honest, it was never a contest for the best item added with this new collection. The Animal Crossing fandom is going feral for this adorable cat plush, and for good reason. It is cute and can be customized to reflect all kinds of different cats. This top-tier new addition to the game can be purchased for Hotel Tickets at the Resort Hotel, so if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some hotel rooms to decorate.

