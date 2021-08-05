Nintendo Switch Reveals Incredible Software Sales for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and More

✖

Today, Nintendo released its second quarter financial highlights, including updated data for Nintendo Switch software sales. The console has been a huge success for Nintendo, with sales now having surpassed both PS3 and Xbox 360. While that's certainly impressive, it wouldn't mean much if software sales weren't also strong. However, Nintendo has released updated information on some of its most recent releases, as well as the platform's top 10 sellers. Unlike the days of the Wii, it seems that a lot of Switch owners are buying a lot of games! The current top 10 selling games for the system are:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe- 37.08 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons- 33.89 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate- 24.77 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- 23.20 million

Pokemon Sword and Shield- 21.85 million

Super Mario Odyssey- 21.40 million

Super Mario Party- 15.72 million

Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu/Eevee- 13.57 million

Splatoon 2- 12.45 million

Ring Fit Adventure- 11.26 million

These sales figures are nothing short of incredible, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons is clearly the biggest star. The game moved 1.26 million units between April and July of this year, bringing its total to that 33.89 million mark. The game is still trailing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but Nintendo's racing game released in 2017, while New Horizons has been out since March 2020. To put that in perspective, let's look at sales of Animal Crossing: New Leaf; the previous game in the series released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2012, and sold just 12.93 million units as of March 2021. To date, New Horizons has sold nearly 21 million copies more than its predecessor!

In addition to these sales figures, Nintendo also provided sales data for first-party games that released between April and June. New Pokemon Snap has sold 2.07 million units, Miitopia has sold 1.04 million units, and Mario Golf: Super Rush has sold 1.34 million units. Unfortunately, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD missed the cut-off by a month, but we do have an idea of how the game has been selling on Switch so far.

As Nintendo noted in its financial highlights, Switch still has quite a few major releases to come this year! WarioWare: Get It Together!, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are all still on the way, and stand a great chance of being the system's next hits.

