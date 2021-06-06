Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Builds Pokemon Gyms for Villagers

✖

The handy thing about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its many updates since it first launched is that creative players can cobble together just about whatever kind of island adventure that they want to. In the specific case of one player, that means building Pokemon gyms for their island inhabitants to run. Now, to be clear, it's not like there are actually any Pokemon running around the island or anything like that, but the actual theming and construction of the various "gyms" by Animal Crossing: New Horizons player IanThaRobot are actually pretty neat despite that.

To be clear, IanThaRobot's whole thing appears to be crafting Pokemon-themed stuff in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The entire island is themed after Pokemon with various locations recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They have been sharing their work over on social media like Instagram, and that includes some video and images of Phoebe and her Fire-type gym, Roald lording over his own Ice-type gym, and more. According to IanThaRobot, they have been working on the Pokemon-themed island for many months, but it is finally at a point where they felt comfortable opening it up to visitors.

You can check out some of IanThaRobot's work with creative gyms below, and more can be found on their Instagram:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, including a recent Mario-themed one that added a bunch of items. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

What do you think about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokemon gyms that the player has made? Have you been keeping up with your own Animal Crossing: New Horizons island customization? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

