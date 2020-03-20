Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Keep Resetting the Game Over Fruit

Fruit is once again a contentious topic in the Animal Crossing kingdom now that some Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are refusing to start the game until they get the native fruit that they want. Players who started their first randomized island now that the game is out have been resetting their games to get new islands until they get the native fruit that they want. There are only so many native fruit options to get, so it shouldn’t take too long to do if that’s what players choose, but it becomes more complicated when you’re trying to get all the variables like villagers, fruits, and layouts exactly how you want them.

Fruit trees and native fruits have been around in Animal Crossing for a while, so players have had plenty of time to decide which Animal Crossing fruit they think is best and which one they hope their island will grow. Each island starts with a native fruit which means that’s the only one that’ll grow there. The options are apples, cherries, peaches, pears, and oranges, and since you only get one to start with, you have to start planting trees pretty quickly to bring other fruits to your island so that you can sell them and make more money.

The idea of resetting Animal Crossing until you get the fruit and other variables that you want isn’t new to New Horizons, but it’s clear that part of the game at least hasn’t changed here. Players sounding off on social media after starting the game have been pretty adamant about not moving forward with their island until they get the fruit they want. The picker players are also trying to get the perfect combo of fruits and villagers and other possibilities, but others are simply content to at least get their favorite fruit or just start the game regardless.

You can see some of the best reactions to the foot resetting drama so far below, and expect more responses like these to be shared as more players start getting into New Horizons and explore their islands. You don’t have to explore alone either and can help each other out in your fruit conquests by using the game’s multiplayer feature which is pretty simple to do once you know how to navigate it.

Fifth Try’s the Charm

Bold of animal crossing to assume i won’t reset my island until i have apples as my fruit

I’m already at my 5th try — Joi🐰 (@_Joicchi) March 20, 2020

This Is My Home

All of my friends, who actively play lots of animal crossing and know what they’re doing: ‘i’ve reset my town 15 times and its been 3 hours give me what i want’

Me, who has no idea what any of the fruit trees mean and picked the least ugly map: ‘this is my home now’ — levi @ art crunch (@PolkadotCreeper) March 19, 2020

Newcomers Have it Easy

Newcomers have it easy for Animal Crossing.

They dont know how annoying it is to reset until you have the fruit you want. 😤 — Shu (@ShuTheMoose) March 20, 2020

Are You Even Playing?

are u rly playing animal crossing if u don’t reset the game to get ur fav native fruit/good villagers — grey 🌱 70 (@angeIknive) March 19, 2020

Pears = Reset

i got pears for my island fruit in animal crossing :/ i kinda wanna reset lmao pic.twitter.com/Lf1PjqIX2k — ceo of gay fear (@nattycanoe) March 20, 2020

Hit the Jackpot

Nearly 2 Hours

IT ONLY TOOK ME AN HOUR AND 40 MINUTES WORTH OF RESETS TO GET PEACHES AS MY STARTER FRUIT!#AnimalCrossingNewHorizon #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/QuCMYfDzOc — 🌙Danielle🌙 (@thenoosh22) March 20, 2020

Fruit Check!

Pears Are Fine

I was not reseting. So, Im fine with having the mosthate fruit. I think pears are cute. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/IdyyYBYVQy — Eggysoup (@eggysoup) March 20, 2020

Hardcore Animal Crossing