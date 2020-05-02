Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Are Finding Scorpions to Be Scarier Than Tarantulas

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a number of new creatures to catch now that May has arrived and refreshed the game’s stock of insects, fish, and more, and more with one of the most notable changes being scorpions taking the place of tarantulas. That swap happened for those in the Northern Hemisphere which means the scorpions will be around for a while longer to offer similar high-risk, high-reward opportunities like their arachnid brethren did. There’s one difference that’s become apparent to players though: These scorpions have actually managed to be even scarier than the spiders were.

As far as the similarities between the two creatures go, both arachnids come out at night and offer big Bells for anyone who can catch and sell them. They’re also still the only two creatures in the game that’ll come after players if you don’t approach them cautiously which means that hunting them can end badly if you aren’t patient.

The big difference between the two, as players have discovered, is that the scorpions don’t give as much of a warning as the spiders do when they attack. Approach a tarantula too quickly and it’ll do a little hop before running after you which means you either have time to prep one final swing of your net or time to turn and run for the nearest building.

Scorpions don’t offer the same courtesy. Approach them too quickly and they’ll dash towards the player immediately. If you’re not quick enough to catch them, they’ll sting the player and send them back to the dock of a deserted island or to the player’s house if you’re on your own island.

That part of the scorpions’ battle plan has certainly caught players off guard during their hunts. Based on the reactions below, it’s safe to say hunting scorpions is much more tense process than hunting tarantulas.

If you’re having trouble catching these scorpions, be sure to check out our guide that’ll have you loaded with Bells in no time.