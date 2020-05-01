Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- All the New Fish and Bugs Arriving in May

It's a new month, which means that a ton of new fish and bugs are coming to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island. Each month, new fish and bugs flock to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, providing players with new quarries to catch and add to their museum collection. May brings a ton of interesting animals, including several bugs and fish that can be sold for major Bells at Nook's Cranny. The most notable bug for players in the Northern Hemisphere is the Scorpion, which replaces the Tarantula as the most expensive bug available to catch. Meanwhile, Southern Hemisphere players can start hunting Tarantulas and crafting their own terrifying Tarantula Island. Players living in the Northern Hemisphere also have the chance to catch several other expensive bugs and fish, including the Angelfish (3000 Bells), Betta (2500 Bells), Great Purple Emperor (3000 Bells), Banded Dragonfly (4500 Bells) and Queen Alexandra's Birdwing (4000 Bells). Remember that players can also choose to hoard their insects and bugs until Flick and CJ visit to earn even more bells by selling it to them.

New Bugs and Fish Coming to Northern Hemisphere Islands:

Angelfish - found in rivers from 4 PM to 9 AM

Banded Dragonfly - found from 8 AM to 5 PM

Betta - found in rivers from 9 AM to 4 PM

Catfish - found in ponds from 4 PM to 9 AM

Diving Beetles - found on pond and river surfaces from 8 AM to 7 PM

Frog - found in ponds all day

Giant Trevally - found at the pier all day

Great Purple Emperor - found from 8 AM to 4 PM

Mahi-Mahi - found at the pier all day

Nibble fish - found in rivers from 9 AM to 4 PM

Pondskater - found on pond and river surfaces from 8 AM to 4 PM

Queen Alexandria's Birdwing - found from 8 AM to 4 PM

Rainbowfish - found in rivers from 9 AM to 4 PM

Rosalia Batesi Beetle - found on tree stumps all day

Scorpion - found from 7 PM to 4 AM

Violin Beetle - found on tree stumps all day

New Bugs and Fish Coming to Southern Hemisphere Islands:

Bitterling - found in rivers all day

Blowfish - found in the ocean from 6 PM to 4 AM

Damselfly - found all day

Football fish - found in the ocean from 4 PM to 9 AM

Mole cricket - found underground all day

Tarantula - found from 7 PM to 4 AM

Tuna - found at the pier pier all day

