Anthem’s Demo, Beta Is ‘Coming Soon,’ Says BioWare

Although the game isn't coming out until sometime in early to mid-2019, we do know that Electronic Arts has some kind of demo or beta planned for Anthem before its release, so players can take it for a test drive before checking out the full game. But the real question is...when will we be able to get our hands on it?

Apparently, not too much longer now. Jonathan Warner, who serves as game director on the forthcoming sci-fi project, recently hit the Twitter feed when a fan asked about the possibility of a demo or beta.

The fan asks, "On the official Anthem page on EA's site, there is a sign up for the newsletter and a chance at the pre-launch demo. Any word on when those demos would be coming out?"

Warner didn't provide any sort of date, but did say, "Info on the demo is coming soon!" You can see the tweet and the response below.

Info on the demo is coming soon! //t.co/CzDCT4G5N3 — Jonathan Warner (@Bio_Warner) August 26, 2018

To add further details on the forthcoming beta/demo, Anthem's executive producer Mark Darrah also chimed in, explaining that progress will carry over to the full game upon release. You can see his tweet below.

Finally, a fan also asked about being able to test all the suits in the beta/demo. Darrah didn't confirm that yet, but it sounds like that's what the team is going for.

We'll see what happens once we get confirmation on a release date for the beta.

Anthem will release sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.