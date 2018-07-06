Anthem’s Enemies React Differently Depending on Time of Day

We’ve been learning more and more about BioWare’s upcoming online RPG Anthem since its full gameplay reveal at E3 2018, including the possibility of romances in the future, the scope of the overall game, and even how many hands were involved in a project of this size. But one thing we spoke about during our hands-on impressions of the game was how dynamic the game felt, how reactive. Now we’re learning more about that the title’s progressive nature, specifically regarding enemy behaviour.

Though in no way an extensive answer, BioWare’s Mark Darrah answered a fan question about “Does the time of day impact enemy types/behaviours” with a simple “Yes.” Riveting, I know, but no less important and let me tell you why.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way the game felt during our hands-on, it really did give me a “heroic” feeling. I could be anything, do anything – I was the ultimate badass. Moving through the world was incredible as well. The environment was incredibly interactive, making combat strategy even more immersive and beneficial to the player willing to take a step back and take on a more tactical advantage. With the enemies also being affected by that dynamicism, this unlocks an entirely new level of tactical strategy for players, prompting even more freedom for differing play styles.

From the bit we got our hands on, there were several different types of enemies present, which makes us wonder if there is an entirely different breed of monsters lurking at night? Our time of with the game was only during the day, though they did say that weather patterns would also affect how the experience plays out – including dangerous thunderstorms.

If you’re interested in learning more about our time with Anthem, you can check out our full hands-on impressions piece right here. Overall, I enjoyed my time with Anthem. I think that if gamers go in prepared NOT expecting it to play like Mass Effect than it will be an enjoyable experience. Solo play is encouraged, as is being a team player, and as long as you go into it with knowing that it is what it’s meant to be – a brand new IP – I think others will enjoy it as well. I’m anxious to play more!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.