New ‘Anthem’ Patch Coming Tomorrow, Here’s What It Does

Today, BioWare and EA announced that Anthem‘s next patch will no longer be arriving on March 12, but will actually be dropping a bit sooner. How much sooner? Well, tomorrow.

Accoridng to EA community manager Jesse Anderson over on EA’s support page, the patch — dubbed 1.0.3 — will go live sometime tomorrow between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Central Time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyone here at BioWare is already hard at work on the next update to continue making Anthem better with each patch,” writes Anderson. “We thank you for all of your feedback, bug reports and support!”

So, what does the patch do? A lot. There’s gameplay changes, balance changes, general improvements, bug fixes, and a ton of fixes and tweaks to things players have been asking for.

Anyway, without further ado, here are the patch notes in their entirety:

High level fixes and changes:

Respawn restrictions have been removed – Respawn timers are now based on the activity a player is in. Crit-Path, Agent Missions and other non-end game missions now have a respawn timer of 10 seconds. Strongholds, Legendary Contracts, and other end game missions now have a respawn timer of 30 seconds. The respawn timer Freeplay remains unchanged.

Loot Changes – Common (white) and Uncommon (green) drops will no longer appear for players that are level 30.

Improved stability for all platforms – this includes fixes for a number of issues that were causing crashes or connection problems

Audio Improvements – Fixed a number of issues that could cause audio to drop out

General Fixes and Improvements:

Fixed a number of issues that were blocking players from accessing the Forge

All missions should now properly end when all conditions have been met

The inbox now properly displays information on PC (the inbox is found in the newsfeed)

Fixed an issue that would cause players to be unable to interact with NPCs in Fort Tarsis

The vault is no longer accessible from the Forge. This change was made to improve performance

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to hang when entering menus while on an expedition

Titans will no longer respawn on missions after they are defeated. Example: if players defeat 2 out of 3 titans and then wipe on the third, the first two will not reappear when players respawn during a mission

Server shutdown messages should now appear less often

The ability to Quickplay into a Stronghold has been added back to the game

Mouse button 4 is no longer bound to the back button for PC players

Crashes that occurred while selecting certain conversation options when interacting with an NPC have been fixed

Players should no longer get stuck at the end of the “Tomb of General Tarsis” mission

Players should now run into less issues during Quickplay missions. Additional improvements to Quickplay will be coming in future updates

Players should no longer get stuck behind fogwalls on missions or in strongholds as often

Players should now receive credit for the “There Be Giants” challenge when they are downed and when the event is active

Improved the audio when defeating creatures to provide better feedback

Changed wording for server shutdown messaging to better indicate that it is just the players server shutting down, not the entire game server

Players may now launch an expedition from anywhere within the launch bay and Fort Tarsis.

PS4 led lights will now change based on the javelin being used

It should now be harder for players to get stun locked by certain enemy compositions

The values on max flight time inscriptions have been increased

The appearance of the N7 vinyl on Legion of Dawn armor has been improved

Haluk will now properly face players during certain dialogue scenes

The message “Open the Cortex to track the legionnaire Challenges” will no longer pop up after completing the appropriate challenges

Strongholds:

Fixed an issue that would cause players to get stuck at the entrance to the sewers in the Temple of the Scar Stronghold

Creature Updates:

Titans: We have made several balance changes to all variations of Titans Reduced overall damage mitigation from 100% to between 70% and 75% depending on the damage type. Increased the time that weakpoints are exposed. Fixed an issue that prevented effects from applying and thus preventing combos. Increased the damage the Titan takes from weakpoint hits. Lesser Titan’s weakpoint’s have been changed to always be active. Improved the collision on the ring and seeking projectile attacks. This should make them easier to dodge. Decreased the radius of the seeking projectile attack. Decreased the damage done by the self-destruct ability.

Frozen Scar Enforcers and Scrappers can no longer move or attack while frozen.

The Monitor’s health has been greatly reduced in the Heart of Rage Stronghold.

Force Players will be less likely to be repeatedly staggered by heavy attacks. Adjusted the force applied by some creature attacks down which will lower the frequency of player’s being staggered.



Damage and Item Scaling Changes:

Adjusted the damage scaling of secondary damage sources. These now scale with Average Item Power. This will allow these damage sources to better scale in the Grandmaster Difficulties. This will increase the scaling of the following: Melee Damage Combo Damage Ultimate Damage Status Effects Item Procs (e.g. Proc from Yvenia’s Thunder)

Item Power scaling has changed to better reflect the actual power of the item based on its rarity. This is applied to all items retroactively. Players will see the Power of their items go up.

Gameplay Bug Fixes:

The Ultimate ability bar will no longer appear full at the start of a mission when it isn’t actually full

Weapon recoil will now stop once an exo is looking straight up

Fixed a number of animation issues that could occur when the Colossus was using its shield

It should no longer be possible for the Interceptor to become Frozen while starting up their ultimate

Interceptor Aura damage will now deal the correct type of damage based on the active aura

Players can no longer equip abilities from one javelin to another

The Colossus can now use gear faster after being attacked by a heavy hit from enemies

The Colossus can now shield charge through destructible objects such as explosive canisters or harvest nodes

The Colossus now recovers faster after crashing into walls

Item Balance Updates:

Increased the base health of Wind Wall and Bulwark Point to provide better scaling in higher difficulties. The duration of these has been reduced to 20 seconds, down from 60 seconds

Burst Mortar’s damage has been increased to 300, up from 145 and its cooldown has been reduced to 6 seconds, down from 10 seconds. Its description has also been fixed

Flak Cannon’s damage has been increased to 42, up from 30

Battle Cry’s description has been updated to explain that it also reduces the resistances of affected targets

Wraith Strike’s damage has been increased to 250, up from 200 and it will now apply elemental effect to targets based on the active aura Note: Description text for Wraith Strike will be updated in 1.0.4.



Item Bug Fixes

Wind Wall should no longer block or interfere with other player abilities

Ranger Grenadier Component will now correctly lower the cooldown of grenade abilities

Fixed an issue where certain weapons were not firing where the crosshairs were aimed

The Ice Blast ability for the Storm javelin now has the primer icon correctly displayed

Inscription Bug Fixes:

The Thruster Delay Recovery inscription is now correctly applying a bonus

The Overheat Delay Recovery inscription is now correctly applying a bonus

The Weapon Reload Bonus inscription is now correctly applying a bonus Note: These will have non-updated text values until the next patch (1.0.4)



Masterwork Item Balance Updates:

Increased the base damage of the following Masterwork Weapons. Ralner’s Blaze Rolling Carnage Cycle of Pain The Last Stand Glorious Result Insult and Injury Sentinel Vengeance Gnosta’s Balm Vassa’s Surprise Soothing Touch Renewed Courage Artinia’s Gambit



Masterwork Item Bug Fixes:

Ralner’s Blaze – Will no longer roll with incorrect inscriptions

Ablative Shielding now provides the proper boost in shield and armor

Badge of Devastation will now generate more ultimate charge when triggered

It should no longer be possible to stack the effect from Gunslinger’s Mark more than once

In addition to the above updates, we wanted to let you know of some other known issues that the team is working on fixing:

When loading into the game for the first time after a patch the Shields and Armor on a javelin will be incorrect. The first time a player enters and exits Freeplay or any other activity the issue will fix itself.

Players are not receiving their level 20 Match Consumables. Players were granted item blueprints instead of the recipes when they hit this level previously.

Some players may experience audio crackling while in Fort Tarsis.

There may be some instances where players are unable to quit out of a Quickplay mission through the map UI.

A number challenges may not be tracking properly, such as the objectives under the “Legendary Freelancer” challenge.

Some players may encounter a bug where they are unable to interact with any objects or players.

Visual effects on javelin thrusters are not functioning properly while stormy weather is present in game.

Inactivity messages may not be able to be dismissed after a player returns from being away.

There are a number of Origin error messages that some PC players may encounter, including Origin showing that it is offline when it actually online and that the friends list is accessible when in offline mode.

The UI may not display events for some players when an event has spawned nearby in Freeplay.

There is a bug where armor pips can change in between activities. This is both a display and gameplay issue.

Anthem is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!