EA Responds To Reports Of ‘Anthem’ Bricking PS4 Consoles

Yesterday, reports started to make rounds that Sony was issuing refunds to players who purchased Anthem digitally on PS4 and were having problems with the game crashing and bricking their console.

As you may know, Anthem has had crashing issues on every platform since launch, but it appears the PS4 is where the most problems are being had. And again, this has been known since launch. But once word got out that Sony was reportedly breaking its very strict digital return policy and handing out refunds for the game with no questions asked, all of sudden the issue blew up until it was dominating headlines all day yesterday and into this morning.

That all said, EA has now responded to PS4 crashing issues, saying that’s investigating the issue:

We’re aware of a crashing issue some of you have been reporting for #AnthemGame. We’re investigating and ask that you share your crash data reports when prompted. If you have, we’ll be reaching out to gather info; if not, please reply to this thread on AHQ://t.co/36P21YFjYL — EA Help (@EAHelp) March 4, 2019

On its support page, EA outlines and asks you complete the following procedure if your game crashes on PS4:

If you are experiencing hard crashes of your console please reply with the following information [on said support page]:

PlayStation Console: (PS4, Slim, Pro)

PSN ID:

Crash Info:When does the crash take place? Are you having to take specific steps to get your PlayStation going again?

Have you reported your crash data when prompted? (Y/N)

From the sounds it, despite knowing about it for awhile, it doesn’t appear like BioWare or EA have nailed down the problem yet, which isn’t exclusive to PS4, but it seems to be where the pair are focusing the most resources and effort into a fix.

Anthem is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the looter-shooter, click here.

