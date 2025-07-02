Early Mecha Break Reviews Mixed as Gamers Slam One Key Feature

The highly anticipated new mech shooter Mecha Break released on July 1st for PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S. This free-to-play entry was well-received in beta, and the full release is already climbing the Steam concurrent player charts. Over 132,000 gamers have jumped into the new title from Amazing Seasun Games so far on Steam alone. So far, many of them are impressed with its fast-paced gameplay. However, overall reviews are mixed largely due to players’ feelings about the game’s monetization model.

Mecha Break offers multiplayer third-person shooter action, with a mech suit twist. Gamers can use a variety of giant mechs, called Strikers, to face off in the game’s various modes. Many players who experienced the beta were impressed with the game’s mechanics and immersive gameplay. But as with any free-to-play title, the full release adds in monetization by way of cosmetics and characters available for purchase.

The use of in-game microtransactions is often controversial with gamers, especially on Steam, where it’s not quite as common as with mobile games. And it seems that initial reactions to the game are mixed, in large part due to the game’s monetization structure.

Fans Rush to Defend Mecha Break From Negative Reviews on Steam

Shortly after its launch, Mecha Break received several negative reviews that cite its monetization model. This is fairly common for free-to-play titles on Steam, and Mecha Break is seeing its fair share of complaints. In particular, gamers who enjoyed the beta are experiencing sticker shock at the cost of pilot and mech cosmetics. Some gamers were also shocked to learn that changing the gender of your character costs $5.

Though most complaints focus on monetization, some gamers are also frustrated by changes to gameplay, particularly the influx of consumable items in Mashmak mode.

Developer Amazing Seasun Game has been responding to many of the negative reviews on Steam. The company notes it is already “actively reviewing feedback” for opportunities to improve Mecha Break. Responses also point out that most in-game purchases are not “core content of the game” but rather optional cosmetics.

The developer isn’t the only one going to bat for Mecha Break, either. There’s a reason those reviews are Mixed, not Mostly Negative. There are plenty of positive reviews for the game, as well. In fact, many recent reviews are coming to the game’s defense, calling out negative reviews that over-emphasize monetization. Many reviewers point out that most of the micro-transactions are optional cosmetics, rather than pay-to-win features like stronger Strikers, etc.

In addition to direct responses to the monetization issue, positive reviews for Mecha Break have plenty of good things to say. Reviewers call it “a super fun game,” praising the gameplay and mechanics. For many players, seeing how much beta feedback was incorporated into the final game is another big plus. Gameplay-wise, fans are comparing it favorably to similar titles like Armored Core.

Clearly, the jury is very much still out about Mecha Break. Gameplay-wise, it seems to be a hit, with many players enjoying the mecha suit shooter mechanics. However, it seems that some gamers find the monetization a bit too aggressive at launch. Given the developer’s responsiveness to feedback so far, it’s possible some elements of this could be adjusted in the near future.

Mecha Break is available for PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S. It is free-to-play, so gamers can download and check it out at no cost.