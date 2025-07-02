Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals Return of Classic Game Mode

New gameplay footage for the upcoming Battlefield 6 has been leaked as players excitedly take part in the current alpha test. Despite alpha testers agreeing not to publish footage of the game’s current state, player leaks continue to reveal graphics and new game features online. A recently leaked gameplay clip has confirmed the return of Rush mode, a fan-favorite game type featuring an attack and defense team.

Originally published on platforms like Reddit and X, the footage has since been taken down in response to legal and copyright claims. While the Battlefield team appears to be aggressively taking down leaked footage wherever it surfaces, prospective players are still reacting positively to what has been made public so far.

Despite Battlefield Studios’ efforts to clamp down on leaks, the gameplay footage has been generating interest and is starting to serve as fuel for the hype train for many series fans.

“Just watched the leaked 8 minute long Battlefield 6 rush gameplay. We may in fact be very f—–g back,” wrote X user khaliltooshort.

Fans are desperate for as much information about the new Battlefield game as possible. Battlefield 6 still does not have a release date and has technically not been officially unveiled by the publisher. In early June, Global Senior Director of Integrated Comms for Battlefield Studios at Electronic Arts, Andy McNamara, confirmed on X that they were aiming for a summer reveal, but had no specific date to share.

“The community will know when the reveal is coming. We are focused on Labs and preparing for the reveal this summer. :),” wrote Andy McNamara on X.

Previous leaks, which showcased a Battle Royale mode, the game’s look, and other features, have kept fan speculation buzzing in anticipation of an official trailer. For some fans, their impressions of the upcoming game are critical for their continued investment in the series. The previous series title, Battlefield 2042, received a mixed reception. It had an underwhelming release plagued with bugs and a lack of content, which has since been somewhat remedied in subsequent updates. As a result, disappointed fans are hoping that Battlefield 6 will be a return to form for the popular franchise.

This latest leak may help assuage some fans’ concerns about the series’ direction, as Rush Mode has consistently been one of the most-played modes throughout the series. However, it has also caused some controversy in recent years. In Battlefield 2042, DICE temporarily removed the mode from the regular playlist in January 2022, sparking an intense wave of fan backlash. At the time, McNamara ignited more fury by decrying recent outrage and calling fan expectations “brutal” in a now-deleted X post.

Rush mode has been a series staple since Battlefield: Bad Company in 2008, where it was called Gold Rush. One team of attackers would be tasked with placing and detonating explosives, while the defense team was tasked with repelling and disarming them before they could explode. In Gold Rush, attackers only had a limited amount of reinforcements while defenders had an infinite amount. The game mode would end once the defenders have successfully depleted all the attacker reinforcements, or if the attackers were successful in destroying the gold crates.

Hopefully, the officially revealed content for the upcoming game will be as well-received as the alpha leaks for expectant Battlefield fans.