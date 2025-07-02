8 Out of 10 of the Best Steam Deck Games Are on Sale Right Now

Summer might be a great time to get outside, but it’s also a great time to get good games on sale. Many platforms are offering summer sale discounts throughout the start of July, and that includes the big Steam Summer Sale. For those who want to enjoy the fresh air without giving up gaming hours, portable systems like the Steam Deck are a perfect fit. And many of the most popular games for the Steam Deck are currently on sale for up to 65% off!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Steam Deck is Valve’s answer to portable gaming. Not every game is ideal for the smaller screen and handheld controls, but plenty of big games work great on the console. A wide range of games from Stardew Valley to Elden Ring make the list of most-played games on the Steam Deck. And currently, almost every game in the top 10 for most popular Steam Deck titles is on sale!

If you’ve got a Steam Deck, now is an excellent time to load up your library with some of the best games available, for less. All of the discounts listed below are part of the Steam Summer Sale, which ends on July 10th. So, you’ve got just about a week to take advantage of the discounts.

Top Steam Deck Games on Sale Right Now

Of the top 10 most popular Steam Deck games, only two aren’t currently on sale. Those titles include Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Peak, both brand-new releases that aren’t ready for a discount just yet. Otherwise, you can save at least a bit on each of these top 10 games.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The 9th most popular game on the Steam Deck right now is currently 50% off. That makes the usually $15 game just $7.49. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is an action RPG shooter with rogue-like elements, and it’s got an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Death stranding Director’s cut expands the game even more

With Death Stranding 2 out in the world, now is a great time to replay the first game. The Director’s Cut is the 7th most popular game for Steam Deck right now, and it’s currently a whopping 60% off during the Steam Summer Sale. That makes it just $15.99.

Elden Ring

The OG Elden Ring ranks #6 in the list of most popular games on Steam Deck. Right now, it’s 40% off on Steam, making FromSoftware’s beloved fantasy action RPG just $35.99.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features cyborg-style upgrades

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 give the action RPG a gritty futuristic twist, landing it as the 5th most popular game on Steam Deck. It’s now 65% off, making the game just $20.99 compared to its usual $59.99 price. The paid Phantom Liberty DLC is also marked down at 30% off.

Hades II

Supergiant Games’ Hades 2 is the 4th most popular game for Steam Deck and also one of my personal favorites. The highly anticipated sequel to the original Hades is 10% off on Steam, making it $26.99. This roguelike delight is still in Early Access, but the 1.0 release is likely not far off after the last big update.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Laezel is waiting for you to play baldur’s gate 3

Listen, if you aren’t playing Baldur’s Gate 3 yet, you need to be. Whether you’re in it to date Astarion or dig into the in-depth RPG vibes, it’s no surprise this game is the 3rd most popular on Steam Deck. Right now, you can get it for 20% off, bringing the price to $47.99.

Balatro

The poker-inspired roguelike deck-builder from LocalThunk earns an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. It’s also the second most popular game on Steam Deck, surprising no one. You can grab it for 10% off, brining the price to $13.49 on Steam.

Stardew Valley

Go ahead, start a new farm on steam deck

Is it any surprise that Concerned Ape’s beloved farming sim is the most popular game on Steam Deck? This one doesn’t get deep discounts often, which makes the current 50% off sale on Steam extra exciting. You can grab a Steam edition of Stardew Valley for 50% off now through July 10th.