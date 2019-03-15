New ‘Anthem’ Update Increases Your Chances Of Getting Good Loot

One of the biggest criticisms lodged against Anthem is its loot system, which players complain is broken and way too stingy. That said, BioWare has acknowledged the issues and has been working hard to remedy them and makes players happy. In its pursuit of this, it has released a brand-new update that tackles a component of the loot issues, and that should go a long way in making many Anthem players happy and more willing to grind the looter-shooter’s end-game.

More specifically, BioWare has announced a new update — which was made server-side and has already been rolled out — that makes “notable changes to the loot drop rate in specific scenarios, which will take effect immediately.” In other words, you won’t have to download anything for it. Here’s what the update does:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masterwork & Legendary drop rates have been increased for Grandmaster 2 and Grandmaster 3 difficulty levels.

Masterwork & Legendary drop rates have been increased for harder enemies at all difficulty levels. This includes: Legendary Titan, Epic Titan, Legendary Fury, Legendary Acid Ursix and Legendary Luminary Elder.

As you can see, the update isn’t an end-all fix, but it’s an appreciable one, and one that fans have been reacting to positively over on the game’s Reddit page and across different social media platforms.

Again, you won’t have any update awaiting you when you turn on your console or PC for this, and it’s already live, so if you want to reap its benefits right now, you can.

Anthem is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems unlikely at this point, but also hasn’t been completely ruled out.

For more news, media, and information on the new game from BioWare and EA, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

What do you think of this new update, and what should BioWare address next?

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!