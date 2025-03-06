The PlayStation Store has a great deal for Star Wars fans right now as part of its Deal of the Week promotion. Unfortunately, there is no PS4 version of the game, just a PS5 version. This is not a problem for those on PS5 and PS5 Pro, but it means for everyone on PS4 the deal below is not relevant. Meanwhile, those on PS5 and PS5 Pro will need to act fast because the PlayStation Store deal is only live until March 12. After this, the 50% sale will expire, which in this case means the opportunity to pay $34.99 for the PS5 game in question rather than $69.99 will be gone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PlayStation Store Deal of the Week game is specifically for a Star Wars game, and one that actually released last year. To this end, this 50% discount is the largest discount it has ever received not just on the PlayStation Store, but anywhere.

More specifically, the PlayStation Store discount is for Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, which released back on August 30, 2024 via Massive Entertainment, the studio best known for The Division series. An open-world action-adventure game, it unfortunately did not do very well for Ubisoft, critically and commercially. The former is summed up by its Metacritic scores in the mid 70s, while the latter is summed up by the fact it is already 50 percent off.

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars action-adventure game and explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Risk it all as scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and the means to start a new life. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity. “

Play video

Those that buy, download, and play Star Wars Outlaws as a result of this PSN deal should expect a game that is about 18 to 35 hours long with the variation coming down to skill level, playstyle, and content completion rate. Speaking of completion rate, those that want to 100 percent the game will need closer to 100 hours with it.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.