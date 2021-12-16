Apex Legends Leak Reveals Long-Awaited Feature Is Coming Soon

A new Apex Legends leak has revealed that a long-awaited feature is in the works and presumably coming to the Nintendo Switch, mobile, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game in the near future or, in other words, perhaps in time for the next season. That said, right now, the feature hasn’t been officially confirmed to be in the works, but the leak comes courtesy of the game’s files, which means it’s impossible to completely write off.

More specifically, the leak comes the way of prominent Apex Legends dataminer, KralRindo, who, while digging through the files of the game’s recent update, unearthed that a “Chat Filter” is currently being worked on by Respawn Entertainment. Not only do the files mention “Chat Filter,” but it also provides details on how it would work. Interestingly, it sounds like it’s going to work with both text and voice chat.

Below, you can view the findings for yourself:

For now, take this leak with a grain of salt because it’s, for now, just that, a leak. While all of this is is indeed in the game’s files, sometimes nothing comes of datamining leaks. This is to say, just because this is in the works or in the works at some point, it doesn’t mean it’s going to come to fruition. Meanwhile, even if it does, it could be with changes. As for Respawn and EA, they have yet to comment on this leak and the speculation it has produced. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.