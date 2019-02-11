‘Apex Legends’ Celebrates Over 10 Million Players With New Message from Respawn

Apex Legends hit over 2.5 million players within the first 24 hours of launch and so far, the fan reception has been wildly positive. The latest battle royale game takes place in the Titanfall universe, and while it may not be the Titanfall 3 we were hoping for — it’s still a phenomenal free-to-play experience which makes it even more exciting to report that the newest online game has hit over 10 million players!

The team over at Respawn took to the EA website to give a message of thanks to fans that have been giving their latest IP a shot. “This has been a truly incredible journey,” said Respawn’s Vince Zampella. “We tested and tweaked. We argued and agreed. We got to a point where we felt some magic. We knew it would be risky to take the franchise in this direction, to go free to play, and do a surprise launch. But we fell in love with Apex Legends and wanted, needed, other people to play it too.”

Zampella added, “We hoped you’d love it as much as us, but never in our wildest dreams could we have expected the outpouring of support and positivity we’ve seen. From all of us at Respawn, thank you for giving us and Apex Legends a chance. Thank you for joining us on this journey. This is just the beginning! We have so much more in store for you this year.”

If you haven’t tried out the title for yourself, it’s definitely a title worth giving a shot even if battle royale isn’t necessarily your thing. It’s free, so you have nothing to lose there, and it has something unique to set it apart from other Battle Royale titles out there currently on the market.

For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

Ready to try it out for yourself? Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right here with our previous coverage.

Thoughts on the latest battle royale game?