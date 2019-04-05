New ‘Apex Legends’ Banning Spree Has Hackers Crying and Desperate

Since Apex Legends launched a couple of months ago, developer Respawn Entertainment has been working on finding and banning cheaters. As of March 19, it has banned over 500,000 cheaters. And yet, there’s still been plenty of cheaters running around King’s Canyon demonstrating to the world why they have no friends. It’s not incredibly common to come across a cheater, but given the amount Respawn Entertainment has sent packing, it’s more common than it should be. That said, the latest update this week has hackers and cheaters holding each other as they cry and come to the realization that their days playing the game are likely over.

According to cheaters themselves, whatever Respawn Entertainment did with the latest update, has got them by the healing drone. Apparently, the game can now locate various cheating software, even if you aren’t online. Further, even if you haven’t used it recently, the new anti-hacking software can still determine if you’ve used illegal software in the past. Best yet, the normal workarounds aren’t working anymore. In the past, when a cheater got banned they made a new account. When that didn’t work, they changed their IP address and made a new account with a new IP address. But apparently that doesn’t even work.

Of course, hackers and cheaters are a resourceful bunch, so it’s safe to assume they will eventually figure out a way around whatever Respawn Entertainment is doing to thwart them, but for now they’ve been defeated.

Hopefully this new update and round of banning means the game will be ruined by less hackers and cheaters for awhile. Now, if only Respawn could do something about the Caustic players who refuse to obey the jumpmaster if they don’t go Bunker.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.

